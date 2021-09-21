CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Targeted seven times Sunday

 9 days ago

Renfrow caught five of seven targets for 57 yards Sunday in the Raiders' 26-17 win over the Steelers. He also returned two punts for 26 yards. Renfrow has yet to find the end zone this season, but he's recorded 11 receptions for 127 yards on 16 targets through two weeks despite logging less than 30 offensive snaps in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The slot receiver is pacing the Raiders' WR corps in targets, and quarterback Derek Carr could be forced to rely on Renfrow even more often against the Dolphins in Week 3 as cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones attempt to blanket Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards on the outside.

