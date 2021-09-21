CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternative financing startup Pipe snaps up Stripe and HubSpot execs, expands to UK

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami-based fintech also revealed today its first expansion outside of the United States with its entry into the U.K. market. It’s been a good year for Pipe. The buzzy startup has raised $300 million in equity financing this year from a slew of investors, such as Shopify, Slack, Okta, HubSpot, Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, Chamath Palihapitiya, MaC Ventures, Fin VC, Greenspring Associates and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), among others.

techcrunch.com

