Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Misty Fjords POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, and strong to high winds across the entire region. Showers increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with breezy conditions developing across the region Thursday night. As the storm enters the Gulf of Alaska late Friday, winds will be increasing, but the risk of high winds for Yakutat, Haines, and Hyder is not high. Strong wind gusts to 40 or 55 mph are still likely for these locations. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 2 and 4 inches for Haines, Yakutat, and Hyder areas. As confidence grows, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 14 HOURS AGO