CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The New Jersey beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous dangerous rip currents due to building swells impacting the coast. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Beginning this morning, through at least 8 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have develop across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities generally ranging from 2 to 5 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Misty Fjords POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, and strong to high winds across the entire region. Showers increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with breezy conditions developing across the region Thursday night. As the storm enters the Gulf of Alaska late Friday, winds will be increasing, but the risk of high winds for Yakutat, Haines, and Hyder is not high. Strong wind gusts to 40 or 55 mph are still likely for these locations. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 2 and 4 inches for Haines, Yakutat, and Hyder areas. As confidence grows, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Inland Refugio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Refugio County through 1245 PM CDT At 1217 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported a possible funnel cloud associated with a thunderstorm near Quintana, or 10 miles east of Refugio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Refugio County. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Nueces and southeastern San Patricio Counties through 345 PM CDT At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gregory to Clarkwood. Movement was southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Corpus Christi North Beach, Del Mar College East Campus, Cole Park, Del Mar College West Campus, Clarkwood, Annaville, Calallen, Downtown Corpus Christi, Petronila, Taft Southwest and Tuloso. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 15. US Highway 181 between mile markers 630 and 648. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Aransas, east central San Patricio and south central Refugio Counties through 230 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bayside, or 8 miles west of Rockport. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport and Bayside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San Patricio and south central Refugio Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonnie View, or 9 miles northeast of Taft. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bayside and Bonnie View. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Atlantic Coastal Cape May#Coastal Atlantic
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Inland Georgetown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Georgetown County through 700 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Santee, or 10 miles southwest of Georgetown, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Santee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nueces and north central Kleberg Counties through 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Clarkwood, or 7 miles southwest of Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Petronila. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nueces and north central Kleberg Counties through 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Clarkwood, or 7 miles southwest of Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Petronila. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Inland Georgetown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Georgetown County through 700 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Santee, or 10 miles southwest of Georgetown, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Santee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Georgetown County through 730 PM EDT At 706 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Litchfield Beach, or near Pawleys Island, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include DeBordieu Colony, Pawleys Island and Litchfield Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Inland Kleberg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kleberg County through 630 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 15 miles northeast of Sarita, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Riviera Beach, Riviera and Loyola Beach. This includes US Highway 77 near mile marker 708. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast, North Central and Northwest Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-30 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, and high winds across the entire region. Several high wind and flood watches have been issued for the area. Please see those statement for updated information on this storm.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kleberg County through 630 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 15 miles northeast of Sarita, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Riviera Beach, Riviera and Loyola Beach. This includes US Highway 77 near mile marker 708. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Georgetown County through 800 PM EDT At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pawleys Island, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include DeBordieu Colony, Pawleys Island and Litchfield Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 16:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-01 07:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Misty Fjords POWERFUL STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A powerful fall storm is poised to impact Southeast Alaska late Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will bring heavy rainfall, and strong to high winds across the entire region. Showers increase Thursday afternoon into Friday with breezy conditions developing across the region Thursday night. As the storm enters the Gulf of Alaska late Friday, winds will be increasing, but the risk of high winds for Yakutat, Haines, and Hyder is not high. Strong wind gusts to 40 or 55 mph are still likely for these locations. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 2 and 4 inches for Haines, Yakutat, and Hyder areas. As confidence grows, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy