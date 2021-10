Water vapor imagery this morning features a surface low moving onshore northern British Columbia, with the associated warm and cold front tracking into western Washington. The weather system will bring a chance of widespread showers to most of our area through the day. As the warm front moves into eastern Washington early this afternoon, southerly winds will increase through the Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and the West Plains. These areas could see wind gusts 25 to 30 mph. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of light showers, a southeast wind 10-15 mph with highs this afternoon in the upper 60’s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO