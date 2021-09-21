CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balenciaga blurs fashion boundaries with Fortnite tie-in

By John Glenday
The Drum
 9 days ago

Fashion brand Balenciaga has proven itself to be game for anything after transposing its line of clothing and shoes from the real world to the virtual world of Fortnite. The Spanish fashion house has teamed up with Epic Games to spearhead its transmedia push, which has seen the retailer painstakingly scan materials and clothing from all directions for an authentic depiction of the brand aesthetic within the gaming world.

www.thedrum.com

