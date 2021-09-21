The importance of sports to all

I know what you are thinking. This story is about the importance of sports for our generation and future generations. Though I want this to have a different idea. Sports are not just a hobby to some, sports are sometimes the way out from the dark tunnel we hide in. For some sports are a hobby or a lifestyle to enjoy with their friend and loved ones. The way to bond with those friends who take sports super serious when they want to feel included. Though to others sports are the way to let go of the “shadow” we hide in. Sometimes sports are that happy times every Sunday or Saturday, of watching football all day. The day to let their personal issues and sadness subside. To some sports are the time where they no longer have to hide their true selves, as it’s a day they know they won’t be judged for their preference of a team or group. To some it’s the day to relax and not have to worry about coming face to face with their bully. To some it’s a day to cheer and boast about their team’s star player, not because they are scared to say they like that team but because society has judged them for whom they are.