Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has partnered with Spotii, a digital payments provider, to introduce the first virtual 'Buy Now, Pay Later' prepaid card in the UAE. Through this soon to be launched digital solution, customers will be able to make in-store and online purchases with merchants and spread out the cost of their purchases across flexible instalment options with zero financing rates, no fees, and additional costs.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO