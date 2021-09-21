Jalmari Helander’s ‘Immortal’ Begins Shoot; Sony-EbonyLife Writer Program — Global Briefs

WWII Action Film Begins In Helsinki

Principal photography has begun on Immortal , the World War II action film from Rare Exports director Jalmari Helander, in which a man goes to war against the Nazi army in the Finnish wilderness. Starring are Jorma Tommila ( Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale ), Aksel Hennie ( The Martian ), Jack Doolan ( The Hatton Garden Job ) and Onni Tommila ( Big Game ). Filming will take place in Lapland and Helsinki, Finland. Petri Jokiranta and Subzero Film Entertainment produce. Executive producers are Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas. As previously announced, Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights, excluding the Nordics, which will be handled by Nordisk Film. Pic is backed by the Finnish Film Foundation, Business Finland – Audiovisual Production Incentive and MTV Cmore.

Sony Pictures & EbonyLife Writers Initiative

EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television are launching Alo, a program for writers of African heritage. The word ‘Alo’ is from the Yoruba language and translates as ‘once upon a time’. The Alo website will open for fixed periods beginning this Friday when writers can submit their TV scripts and story documents, which will then be reviewed and shortlisted by the Alo team which is comprised of creative executives from both EbonyLife and SPT. The free initiative is open to professionals, freelancers as well as up-and-coming writers. Submissions “must pay homage to Africa’s unique cultures, diversity, heritage and people”. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to enter into a series pilot development agreement with SPT and EbonyLife. Entrants can reside outside Africa but must be of African heritage, born in any of the continent’s fifty-four countries or have proven citizenship as a native of the country, or be first generation children. The initiative it is open to submissions from the U.S., Canada, the UK and EU, Australia and New Zealand, and Africa. Further regions may be added at a later date.