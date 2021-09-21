These Japanese Sisters Just Broke the Guinness World Record for Oldest Twins Ever
A pair of sisters in Japan has broken the record for the world’s oldest identical twins, both currently living and to have ever lived. Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama are over 107 years and 300 days old. Born on Nov. 5, 1913—months before WWI broke out—the sisters are older than the first crossword puzzle. They were born on Shodoshima, an island just north of the southern prefecture of Kagawa, into a family of 13.www.vice.com
