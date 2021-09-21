People on the Move
David joins NAI Greywolf after investing and developing commercial properties for nearly 20 years. He also co-founded and built a successful veterinary practice in Pleasant Prairie, WI, which generated over $25 million in operating revenues. David will be responsible for business development and brokerage activity in the Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin markets. David served four years in the United States Navy and is a member of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0