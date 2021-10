China Exits Crypto, Does it Threaten Binance Users?. China bans crypto trading in all forms. Binance and other crypto firms followed China’s crypto ban. China once again has been the center of attention in the crypto world. In detail, the latest announcement made by the government of China banning crypto transactions in the country caused tension. This announcement made it clear to all the people in the country that they can no longer trade crypto assets in all forms. Indeed, this announcement shocked and made the crypto community in the country tremble.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO