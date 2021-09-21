Driggs declares health emergency
The City of Driggs has declared a state of emergency due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Following the recommendations of the Department of Health and Welfare as well as the Centers for Disease Control, Eastern Idaho Public Health, and local medical professionals, all of which are urging people to wear masks indoors, Mayor Hyrum Johnson of Driggs issued a Public Health Emergency Order Monday requiring masks to be worn indoors in all publicly accessible places. The order went into effect just after midnight Monday morning, and applies to all businesses, government agencies, schools, churches, and any other indoor location within the city which is publicly accessible.jacksonholeradio.com
