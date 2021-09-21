Driggs declares health emergency

DENVER (CBS4) – One day before all health care workers in Colorado are required to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, there’s confusion about whether facilities that don’t have 100% compliance will be penalized. Hospitals and nursing homes say they were told any punishment wouldn’t come until Nov. 1, the deadline for the second shot. When CBS4 asked officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about that, they replied: “Facilities that are not compliant with the rule are breaking the law, and employees who do not get the shot are choosing to fire themselves.” According to the Colorado Board of Health,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO