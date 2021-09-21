Residents urged to give bears space
Bears throughout Wyoming, including celebrated Grizzly 399 and her four adolescent cubs, are becoming increasingly active in search of food before winter hibernation. Wyoming’s wildlife managers are encouraging all residents and visitors to do their part to keep bears – and themselves – safe. Kristin Combs with Wyoming Wildlife Advocates says 399 is widely viewed as a national treasure, and she encourages fans to give the bear and her family plenty of space.jacksonholeradio.com
