CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Residents urged to give bears space

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bears throughout Wyoming, including celebrated Grizzly 399 and her four adolescent cubs, are becoming increasingly active in search of food before winter hibernation. Wyoming’s wildlife managers are encouraging all residents and visitors to do their part to keep bears – and themselves – safe. Kristin Combs with Wyoming Wildlife Advocates says 399 is widely viewed as a national treasure, and she encourages fans to give the bear and her family plenty of space.

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KEKB

Bear Traps Colorado Residents In Steamboat Springs Home

The bears are hungry and searching for food and they're apparently willing to take hostages in order to get that food and fatten up before they head into the winter hibernation season. According to the Denver Channel, Colorado Parks, and Wildlife officials had to put down the bear after it...
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Bear removed from Melody Ranch

Wyoming Game and Fish biologists tranquilized a bear that had been roaming through Melody Ranch Thursday and Friday and moved it away from populated areas Friday night. The bear had been seen in the yards around the subdivision, and residents had been posting video and photos of the brown black-bear as he made his rounds. Wildlife officials caution that bears are in a state of hyperphagia during the fall months in which they eat and drink nonstop to put on weight for the winter hibernation. During hyperphagia, those bears are very active, seeking out food sources. As such, attractants need to be made unavailable, especially in residential neighborhoods, including bird feeders, pet food, livestock feed, compost, barbecue grills and garbage. Game and Fish is also discouraging people from putting out the garbage the night before trash collection to make sure bears do not have access to it.
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Squish on sight: State officials urging residents to kill Instagram-worthy insect

NEW YORK - The spotted lanternfly at first glance may seem like an innocent beautiful creature worthy of any Instagram post. But U.S. officials are pleading with anyone who comes across these critters to kill them on sight. Native to Asia, the colorful planthopper is an invasive species that sucks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Mountain Lions Act More Like Curious Cats Than Predators In Jefferson County Yard

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Video captured the interesting behavior of a couple of mountain lions roaming around a yard in Jefferson County. It shows that these potentially deadly predators can also act like common house cats. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out the video that shows the big cats. Officers say the mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive. But with more people moving into mountain lion habitats in Colorado, the wild animals are often curious and checking out their surroundings as they hunt for prey. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Wildlife officers say in order to reduce mountain lion interactions is to follow some simple actions like making a lot of noise if coming and going at times mountain lions are most active from dusk to dawn; install outdoor lighting and make sure to light areas where you would likely walk; make sure children are closely supervised while outdoors and that they stay inside after dusk and before dawn. These cats seem particularly interested in the pool on the property.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Montana hunters kill three Yellowstone wolves

Yellowstone National Park wolf biologists report that the park lost three of its 27 wolves in the Junction Butte Pack to Montana hunters during the first week of Montana’s wolf hunting season. The pack transcends Yellowstone’s northern range and is the most viewed wolf pack in the world. In 2021,...
MONTANA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Mountain lion spotted in Daly City; residents urged to be careful

A mountain lion was prowling the streets of Daly City on Tuesday morning, and residents in the area were asked to use caution when going outside. The mountain lion was reported to police when it entered the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard. Officials with the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife searched the area, but the feline had “slipped away” from the backyard.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Hibernation
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Caterpillar’s Coloring Predicts the Upcoming Winter

The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
Jackson Hole Radio

Ferrets make comeback

Wyoming Game and Fish is continuing its successful work with the recovery of a species once thought extinct. Twenty black-footed ferrets were released last week on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse. Ten male and ten female captive-born ferrets joined their kin on the ground, adding another chapter to Wyoming’s work on endangered species recovery. The small mammal was rediscovered in Wyoming 40 years ago.
ANIMALS
Only In Missouri

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri

A day – or even an hour or two – outdoors is often time well spent. After all, getting outside allows us to breathe in the fresh air, soak up a bit of sun, and recharge our energy. It also allows us to connect with nature. When you stroll, hike, or bike at Katy Trail […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
whdh.com

Mass. residents urged to report spotted lanternfly sightings

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is urging residents to report spotted lanternfly sightings after the invasive pest was found in Fitchburg last month. While there is no evidence of an infestation, agricultural officials confirmed that there was a single live nymph in the city. Residents...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose attacks on bike path

A Wilson resident was injured by a bull moose around 7:15 am Friday morning while reportedly walking his dog on the bike path northeast of the Wilson Elementary School. The man said he noticed the bull moose approximately 50 yards away and his dog remained at his side when the bull decided to charge and knocked him down. The unnamed man was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.
WILSON, WY
Only In Indiana

Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul

There are just some things about living in Indiana that can’t be beaten. This state is astonishingly beautiful, and a lot more interesting than any naysayers might let on. There’s plenty to do and plenty to see, and one of our favorite ways to see the sights is by spending plenty of time outdoors. Predictably, […] The post Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
672
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy