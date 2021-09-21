CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia behind Litvinenko murder, rules European rights court

Cover picture for the articleRussia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found. Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who became a British citizen, was fatally poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006. A UK public inquiry conducted 10 years later concluded that the killing...

