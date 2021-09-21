CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer funerals conducted by Dignity

By John Corser
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunerals and crematoria group Dignity conducted fewer funerals in the first six months of its latest financial year. The 41,400 in the 26 weeks to June 25 compared to 46,000 a year before and 36,200 before the pandemic in 2019. The chief executive of the Sutton Coldfield-based group, Gary Channon,...

The Independent

Dignity reveals spend-per-funeral increases

Funeral homes business Dignity has revealed it has seen the amount spent on each funeral increase but the number of deaths fall.Bosses also suggested the high death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic could see the number of funerals fall in the coming two years.Spending on each funeral rose from £2,461 in the first half of last year to £2,628 in the first six months of 2021.But Dignity only conducted 41,400 funerals, compared with 46,000 a year earlier. Prior to the pandemic the number of funerals was 36,200.The company said: “Covid-19 has had a distorting impact on the business both in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Funerals firm Dignity to report results after fall in Covid deaths

Dignity’s revenue depends on two variable factors – the number of deaths and how elaborate people want funerals to be – and it is these measures which will draw investors’ eyes on Tuesday when the company reports its first-half results.But shareholders will also be looking for signs of the new Dignity – the firm was taken over in an investor coup earlier this year and has promised a new direction.The last time shareholders were able to peek behind the scenes was in June, when Dignity released a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting.At the time the Covid-19 vaccine...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury shopping centre footfall 'returning to pre-Covid level'

The number of people visiting a county shopping centre is almost back to pre-Covid levels, bosses have said. The Shropshire Council-owned Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury is "performing exceptionally well since coming out of lockdown" according to the authority, which said that during August, the centre had 308,523 visitors, up 15.7 per cent month-on-month.
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Union leaders attack move to extend relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours

Ministers are to consider extending the change into the new year, said Unite. Union leaders have attacked moves to extend the relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours amid the current shortage of workers in the sector. Unite said the maximum number of hours that drivers can drive, due to end on...
#Funerals#Dignity#The Black Country
Shropshire Star

Job losses expected as furlough scheme ends

Economists have warned that there is likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies when the support ends. Job losses will be “part of the process” according to a Government minister, as the furlough scheme comes to an end. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sunak proud of furlough, but ‘not done’ supporting people

The Chancellor said ‘everyone is now back at work, and that’s a fantastic thing’. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is “proud” of what furlough has achieved, adding the Government is “not done” supporting people and he feels confident about the future. It comes as the furlough scheme ends on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government should focus on older employees as furlough ends, IFS warns

Older workers may fall out of the jobs market altogether as furlough ends, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and economic think tank. The £70 billion government scheme which was meant to mitigate the sudden and severe unemployment triggered by lockdowns during the pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. UK job vacancies have hit record levels, with more than hitting more than 1 million for the first time on record. There were 1.6 million people still on full or parttime furlough in July. Now, economists are trying to work out what will happen...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Police putting ‘lives at risk’ due to pressure to move M25 protests quickly

Insulate Britain has targeted the UK’s busiest motorway on eight days in the past three weeks. Police officers are under so much pressure to quickly remove climate activists blocking the M25 that they are “putting their lives at risk”, Scotland Yard’s Deputy Commissioner said. Sir Stephen House insisted officers are...
PROTESTS
