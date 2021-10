Endicott Volunteers Make a Big Splash at Local Surf Camp. The tide was high, but the kids held on—with a little help from the men’s volleyball team. This past Saturday (September 18), Endicott students and local surfers flocked to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, only they weren’t in search of the perfect wave—for themselves, anyway. They were volunteering on behalf of Waves of Impact, a California-based nonprofit that offers free surf camps for young people with special challenges. The event marked the second surf camp in Gloucester since 2018.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO