To put it mildly, the buy now, pay later, or BNPL, business is extremely hot right now. But is it a good business to invest in, or should investors largely avoid it? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 13, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser talk about the risks and potential of the BNPL space and what investors should keep in mind.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO