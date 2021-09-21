CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win

By A.P.
KTLO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP)  Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Monday night for their ninth consecutive win. The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their...

