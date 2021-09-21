Team Member Traveling With CIA Director Fell Sick With Havana Syndrome Symptoms, Says Report

Vice President Kamala Harris’ team is reportedly angry with representatives of ABC News after staffers were left feeling duped by the hosts’ shocking last-minute COVID-19 test results last week. Sources cited by CNN said Harris’ staffers were “deeply concerned” about the network’s handling of the situation after two of hosts of The View tested positive for COVID just moments before the vice president was due to join them for a live interview. The hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, later tested negative, but Harris’ office is reportedly baffled about why an ABC representative gave the “all clear” and suggested the hosts had already tested negative the night before the taping. As a condition of the vice president taking part, the network had reportedly been required to have the hosts undergo PCR testing within 24 hours of the interview. A source cited by CNN said The View hosts are regularly tested for COVID but ahead of the interview, they had taken their PCR tests on Thursday afternoon. A network spokesperson is said to have told Harris’ office later that night that the results had come back negative, leading to the shock of Friday morning’s revelation that the results were actually positive.

