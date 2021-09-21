Charleen A. Tiraboschi RUTLAND — Charleen A. Tiraboschi, 72, of Rutland, peacefully passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family in her home. She was born in Rutland Dec. 10, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Frances (McNolty) Kent. Charleen was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1966. Upon graduation, she worked for Howard Bank as a teller. Howard Bank eventually became TD Bank where she was a head teller until she retired. She supervised several tellers over the years whom she remained dear friends with. Charleen enjoyed going on cruises with her husband. She was a talented cook and loved baking breads and treats. Everything she made was made with love. There was always music playing as she loved to dance and sing around the house. Following in her mother’s creative footsteps, she had a knack for crafts, making beautiful wreaths and decorations for her home and family. She loved the holidays and anything that brought her loved ones together. One of her greatest joys was when her granddaughter, Cailey, came into her life. She was the apple of her eye and would talk on end about how proud she was of her. Charleen was the most loving, selfless person to her family and loved ones. She often donated to several charities and daily called to check on everyone. We will miss those daily calls and her dearly. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Laurence Tiraboschi, of Rutland, whom she married and spent 53 loving years with; two daughters, Shannon Clough, of Killington, and Nicole Tiraboschi, of Rutland; a sister, Alice Reynolds and her husband, Albert, of Addison; her granddaughter who was her pride and joy, Cailey Clough, of Rutland; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to one’s choice in loving memory of Charleen. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.