iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) option implied volatility increase

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO