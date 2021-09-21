CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) option implied volatility increase

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 40; compared to its 52-week range of 20 to 40.

