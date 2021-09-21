CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Sell-off On China Property Troubles Reminiscent of the 1997 Asian Contagion

Cover picture for the articleFormer Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan. Ridgewood NJ, reminiscent of the 1997 Asian Contagion, a Chinese property owner implodes and shares of a U.S. social media and auction company dive. While it’s pretty clear why banks are quivering in the vortex surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, the link between the lender’s troubles and stocks like Twitter or EBay is harder to see. Meanwhile, Shanghai-based developer Sinic Holdings halted trading Monday after an 87% drop in its shares. The sudden selloff in Hong Kong was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year.

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
China Tells Bankers to Support Property Market, Homebuyers

(Bloomberg) — China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly cooling housing market and ease mortgages for some homebuyers, another signal that authorities are worried about fallout from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. Most Read from Bloomberg. At a meeting chaired by central bank...
The Independent

Japan 'tankan' survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook

Business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank.The results of the Bank of Japan's “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. That's the highest level since late 2018. The reading for nonmanufacturers edged up only slightly, to 2 from 1. The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.The report comes as Japan on Friday ended a state of emergency in many areas, including...
Alan Greenspan
Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy Snap Stock?

Snap is a great way for people to invest in the massive digital advertising opportunity. The company's social network is seeing rapid growth in daily active users. If Snap's business economics eventually morph into something that resembles Facebook's, its bottom line could be enormous. Many stocks have slipped in September....
$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
Evergrande casts shadow over Asian stocks, sell-off gains momentum

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly traded well into the red on Wednesday. The continuing uncertainty of China Evergrande, disappointing consumer confidence data in the U.S., and rising bond yields contributed to the gloom overshadowing Asian markets, which have bene caught up in a global stocks rout. Evergrande...
