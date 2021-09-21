Non-linear Optocouplers Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beverage Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 19.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.79 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Beverages processing equipment is the equipment used for the processing and production of beverages that are synthesized from various sources. There is a different type of beverages processing equipment for different types of beverages. These beverages include preparing a range of products such as dairy products, juices, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and processed water. This equipment is regulated by the FDA, and thus, manufacturers of beverage processing equipment have to comply with stringent regulations implemented by FDA owing to health and safety concerns. The beverages processing equipment is used to carry out various processes such as boiling, blending, mixing, pasteurization, homogenization, and separation of raw materials. The increasing disposable income and the changing customer lifestyles have resulted in increased spending on beverages such as tea, coffee, juice, soft drink, beer, and wine; this is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global beverage processing equipment.

