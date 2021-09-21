CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P85iG_0c2tTQb400

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Monday investors like him should book profits in their cryptocurrency portfolios before things get worse due to the weakness related to struggling Chinese property developer Evergrande.

What Happened: Cramer said, as much as cryptocurrency backers don't like to hear the word "sell," he was "begging" investors who have made gains in cryptocurrencies to sell some of their holdings and return to weigh in as the situation unfolds.

“Don’t let it become a loss. Sell some, stay long the rest, then let’s wait and see if China changes its attitude toward an Evergrande bailout,” Cramer said on his show.

Cramer, who has disclosed a position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), said his concerns begin with Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), a stablecoin that’s pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Tether is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, trailing only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Etherereum.

“The problem with tether is that it’s backed by various holdings and roughly half of those are commercial paper — short-term loans — and much of that is believed to be, but we don’t know, Chinese commercial paper,” Cramer said, adding that even if Tether doesn't any Evergrande exposure, as it claims, “tonnes” of Chinese businesses could get crushed due to the Evergrande exposure and that could trigger a fall of dominoes.

Why It Matters:

Cramer said it's not just the Tether investors that are at risk but a fall in such a scenario is "going to gut the whole crypto ecosystem.” The former hedge fund manager said "if you own crypto in any form," book some profits, implying such a fall would impact major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and possibly even crypto-play stocks.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading significantly lower amid a broader market sell-off triggered by increasing concerns that Chinese property giant Evergrande's current debt could lead to a collapse. Evergrande is a major property developer in China and also owns multiple other business units operating in industries such as healthcare services and electric vehicles. The company has more than $300 billion in total liabilities and recently warned investors it may default on its debts.

Price Action: BTC was trading 1.31% lower at $43,111.67 as of press time on Tuesday. ETH was up 1.2% at $3,041.75. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 2.79% lower at $0.21.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo by Tulane Public Relations on Wikimedia

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 18

Dabil
9d ago

If Kramer is saying, you better think twice before believing it. Kramer serves the big money, not his audience. He always leads the retail investor to do the wrong thing so the big money can capitalize.

Reply(1)
5
Paul Bass
9d ago

if more fiat money is proved worthless by china defaulting, tell me again how crypto is not going to benefit? smh

Reply(2)
5
Related
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Millionaire Transfers $206 Million Worth of BTC to Binance

Bitcoin regained the price level of $43,000 today after a jump of nearly 4% in the last 24 hours. While Bitcoin bulls look keen to keep the world’s largest digital asset above the $40,000 price level, its whale activity has spiked since yesterday. According to Whale Alert, one of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 4.47% higher at $3,039.51 over 24 hours early Thursday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 2% over the last seven days. ETH gained 1.21% against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours. In the last 90...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.04% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has fallen 3.81% over a seven-day trailing period. Against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), DOGE fell 0.45% over 24 hours while against Ethereum it rose 0.28%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy as Coinbase Beefs Up Its Balance Sheet

Investing in the cryptocurrency market is an intriguing proposition for most investors, offering a “high risk, high reward” type of investment. While the crypto space remains highly speculative at this point, it doesn’t necessarily mean investing in cryptos is a poor decision. If a digital asset strikes real-life utility, it...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Cryptocurrency#Cnbc#Chinese#Usdt#Btc#Etherereum#French#Italian#Spanish#Ios
Benzinga

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Skyline Robotics. The comments follow a recent analysis suggesting that Dogecoin could skyrocket next month. What Happened: In an exclusive comment shared with Benzinga, Schwarcz expects...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
Benzinga

Could Dogecoin Skyrocket In October?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may be in for a major uptrend next month. What Happened: According to a Wednesday CoinQuora analysis, Dogecoin is now trading at a price 20% higher than one year ago. Per the report, Dogecoin is seeing its on-chain transactions decrease over time and most of its investors were motivated by fear of missing out on potential gains.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Market Is A “Ticking Time Bomb”, Here’s Why

Ethereum has recently taken hits along with the rest of the wider market. Numerous market dips and crashes have seen the digital asset crashing back down below $3,000 in recent weeks and this has left ETH in a struggling position. With momentum down, it looks like the market is headed for another bear market as cryptocurrencies are now recording lower lows and lower highs with each dip and recovery.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why This Ethereum-Killing Crypto Could Slaughter The Bears

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), a smart-contract-enabled blockchain termed "Ethereum Killer," was trading up about 1.5% at one point on Wednesday. Solana, although less secure than the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network, has many characteristics that could help it leave Ethereum in the dust:. Block Capabilities: Solana has a block time of just...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy