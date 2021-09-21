Manchester United Are Eyeing Spurs’ Record $74M Signing As Pogba’s Replacement: Report
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Tanguy Ndombele, who Tottenham Hotspur signed at a club-record fee of $74 million in 2019, as Paul Pogba’s replacement. Ndombele, who joined Spurs from Lyon, initially tasted success under Mauricio Pochettino. But the arrival of Jose Mourinho saw the Frenchman fall down the pecking order of Spurs. While Spurs chief Daniel Levy is looking to sell the midfielder, the Red Devils are monitoring Ndombele’s contract situation at the North London club, reported Italian publication Calciomercato.www.ibtimes.com
