Costco Fans Are Divided Over This Beef Brisket Mac And Cheese

By Amy Hamblen
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
When Costco sold Reser's Main St. Bistro line of Beef Brisket Macaroni & Cheese in 2020, Delish asserted, "Scientifically speaking, mac & cheese is always good," and that throwing brisket into the mix makes it even better. But if Costco shoppers do a little Instagram research before their next shopping trip, they will come up with mixed reviews for this frozen food item. Instagram user @Costcobuys recently posted a picture of the mac & cheese, which has returned to Costco's shelves. The picture was captioned, "Beef brisket mac & cheese!! This looks really good and even has 24g of protein per serving! It's $13.99 for 40oz!"

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

