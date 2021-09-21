Church Song by Michael Dalgas

Sheila Jordan falls into that unique category of vocalist whose voice, once heard, is unlikely to be mistaken for anyone else. Now at ninety-two, she continues to perform regularly, if not frequently, most recently in August 2021 at Jazz In The Park in Peekskill New York. This release entitled Comes Love: Lost Session 1960 was recorded on June 19, 1960 at Olmsted Sound Studios NYC for Chatam Records backed by unidentified accompanists. Ms. Jordan was thirty-one at the time of this recording but, perhaps understandably, she has no recollection of this session nor the names of the musicians supporting her. This outing pre-dates by more than two years her official debut recording for Blue Note Records entitled Portrait Of Sheila on which she was accompanied by guitarist Barry Galbraith, bassist Steve Swallow and drummer Denzil Best.

