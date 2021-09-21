CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Church Song by Michael Dalgas

allaboutjazz.com
 10 days ago

Church Song from the album "Death of a Tree" with Michael Dalgas Trio is a song written with calmness and serenity in mind. Out of that state of mind the improvisation forms and shapes the song. Song Listing. Church Song, Flux, D.C., Motian, The Huguenot's Song, Rain Song, Journey, Memento...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalw.org

September Songs

We're halfway through September, so it seems like the right time for our semi-regular salute to the ninth month, one very much beloved in song, and in the Bay Area, often the most reliably beautiful weather-wise – Saturday, September 18 at 8 pm. Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and...
MUSIC
pdxmonthly.com

Song of the Week: ‘Michael Corleone’ by Fountaine

It's a rough moment for major-label hip-hop releases. Kanye West's sprawling Donda and Drake's warmed-over Certified Lover Boy were back-to-back bummers; Lil Nas X's Montero dropped this morning, and it's very solid, but most of its 15 tracks skew firmly toward the "pop" side of pop-rap. Locally, it's a different...
PORTLAND, OR
allaboutjazz.com

Mr. Mac by Will Boyd

This is an original composition by multi reed instrumentalist Will Boyd dedicated to his high school band director Dwight McMillan. Soulful Noise is an album of tributes, spirituals, and the blues. Song Listing. 1) His Eye is on the Sparrow 2) Sparrow Postlude 3)Charis 4) Tango for Barb and Janice...
MUSIC
thetowerpulse.net

Certified Lover Boy: Song by Song

Talks of Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy ” are saying that this is the biggest album of the year. Featuring a range of artists and their toxic. masculinity. Touching on his truths and starting conversations that people need to have within themselves. Champagne Poetry – 10/10 – This was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Postludium#Drums#Piano W Rlitzer Jasper#Church Song Death#Contest Giveaway Eligible#Ags Recordings Weekly
Kearney Hub

Songs With Emotion: Folk, pop, rock concert Sunday at Price of Peace Church

KEARNEY — Sarah Hart creates music that speaks of faith and trust. In addition to composing music, the Nashville-based musician seeks to create a safe place where audience members can gather to recharge and connect with their emotions. “I’m trying to create a safe environment for people where they can...
KEARNEY, NE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Eric Church returns to Rupp Arena with energetic 40-song bonanza

Three songs into his exhaustive three-hour country-meets-rock ‘n’ roll bonanza on Friday evening at Rupp Arena, Eric Church let down his guard. Having just dispatched the corporate Nashville reality check single “Stick That in Your Country Song” (with its delicious chorus lyric, “take that to Number One”), the reigning Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year confessed to the crowd of 15,000-plus that he was a touch nervous taking the stage, having not performed a full-production arena concert in two years.
LEXINGTON, KY
themountvernongrapevine.com

Legends in Song

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 – 7 PM, Doors open at 6:15 PM. Presented by ProCore Health Brokers and Mount Vernon Players. Enjoy an evening of musical entertainment featuring Jim Stoner as Frank Sinatra, Amy Stoner as Janis Joplin, and Mike Petee as Jim Morrison with “The Doors.” Hosted by John Vining as Billy Joel.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
allaboutjazz.com

Gerry Eastman Trio: Trust Me

Trust Me embodies more than an hour of tasteful contemporary jazz by a decisively hip guitar/organ/drums trio led by New York-bred Gerry Eastman on guitar with Greg Lewis at the Hammond B3 and Taru Alexander manning the drum set. The program consists of eight of Eastman's original compositions, each of which is polished and credible but a step or two short of memorable. The same is true of solos, which are consistently sharp and steady while at the same time comparable to what one might hear from similar groups in locales from coast to coast.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Graham Dechter: Major Influence

What do you get when you combine a million-dollar feel, sterling technique, clear-eared chording, warm and sophisticated single-note lines and impeccable taste? Graham Dechter, of course. As a longtime member of The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and first-call sideman for the West Coast elite, Dechter has earned his place on the scene. And with his first two albums—Right On Time (Capri, 2009) and Takin' It There (Capri, 2012)—he made an extremely convincing case out front. Not surprisingly, this third date merely ups the attraction factor surrounding his work.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Sheila Jordan: Comes Love: Lost Session 1960

Sheila Jordan falls into that unique category of vocalist whose voice, once heard, is unlikely to be mistaken for anyone else. Now at ninety-two, she continues to perform regularly, if not frequently, most recently in August 2021 at Jazz In The Park in Peekskill New York. This release entitled Comes Love: Lost Session 1960 was recorded on June 19, 1960 at Olmsted Sound Studios NYC for Chatam Records backed by unidentified accompanists. Ms. Jordan was thirty-one at the time of this recording but, perhaps understandably, she has no recollection of this session nor the names of the musicians supporting her. This outing pre-dates by more than two years her official debut recording for Blue Note Records entitled Portrait Of Sheila on which she was accompanied by guitarist Barry Galbraith, bassist Steve Swallow and drummer Denzil Best.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jalen Baker: This is Me, This is Us

Joining the ranks of young vibraphonists with skills galore, Jalen Baker brings a lot to the table on his debut record, This is Me, This is Us. Like Joel Ross, Sasha Berliner and Warren Wolf—the last of whom provides liner notes for the album—Baker's ambition goes beyond instrumental virtuosity. His compositional aims are just as impressive, as he offers a string quartet to complement several of his smartly written pieces, many of which reference pressing social and political challenges.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Tim Hagans: A Conversation

The pandemic has given trumpet player and composer Tim Hagans a chance to step away from the physicality of the trumpet and focus on seeking new paths for his music. In this episode of LINER NOTES Tim speaks about preparing for an upcoming gig in Europe after not playing with other musicians for nearly two years, as well as his stunning new recording, A Conversation, featuring Germany's NDR Big Band.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Stéphane Payen, Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Tordini, Tom Rainey: All Set

The contrasts heard on All Set are both its center and its strength. The music, contributed by saxophonists Stephane Payen (straight alto saxophone) and Ingrid Laubrock (tenor saxophone) is inspired by Milton Babbitt's third stream serial composition "All Set" which was performed in 1957. While that piece was through- composed, these nine compositions stand out for the quartet's ability to balance composition with improvisation.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Nate Wooley: Mutual Aid Music

With Mutual Aid Music, trumpeter Nate Wooley expands the ideas that underlay his Battle Piece series, (heard on three albums on Relative Pitch Records from 2015, 2017 and 2019) to produce a double CD which absorbs and enthralls. To the original cast of accomplished improvisers, comprising saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, vibraphonist Matt Moran and pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, Wooley adds four players, who hail from contemporary classical backgrounds. Of these, pianist Cory Smythe has had the greatest exposure to jazz audiences, not least through his work as part of drummer Tyshawn Sorey's groups, but cellist Mariel Roberts, violinist Joshua Modney and percussionist Russell Greenberg all prove similarly proficient at spanning genres.
MUSIC
Spectator

Spec Songs

A great oldies playlist curated by the spectator staff. Who doesn’t love old tunes? Maybe you’re a music nerd who enjoys digging through record crates or maybe you like the classic sound of the music that came before you — either way you will love this playlist. From the soulful...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The 55 Bar Mixtape

All About Jazz celebrates the iconic 55 Bar and the essential role it plays as an establishment where bands are born and sounds shaped over time thanks to its longstanding commitment to jazz. Adored by patrons and musicians since the '80s, the 55 Bar has faced difficult economic challenges during the pandemic and as a result, need our support to continue operations (learn more). If you have the means, please make a donation and help 55 Bar reach its financial goal through their GoFundMe campaign.
RESTAURANTS
Victoria Advocate

Kanye West song features audio from 2011 Advocate church video

Victoria native Seth Gutierrez couldn’t believe what his friend was telling him. It was the evening of Aug. 29, and international hip hop superstar Kanye West had that day dropped his 10th and latest studio album, “Donda.” When Gutierrez, a West fan since 2013, received a text from his friend Gavino Lopez, of Victoria, saying a song on that album featured an audio sample taken from a 2011 Victoria Advocate video, he had to see for himself.
VICTORIA, TX
allaboutjazz.com

The Claudia Quintet, Shay Hazan & John Coltrane

This episode is packed with music from some terrific new releases: Israeli bassist Shay Hazan & Quintet, The Claudia Quintet, new trio Ember, Strange Attractors from Toronto, the powerful Irreversible Entanglements, Wood Organization from Denmark, saxophonist Rodney Chapman, Jonah Rosenberg's Fabulous Trio, and Chicago drummer Charles Rumback. The closer comes from South African's very talented Malcolm Jiyane. Oh yeah, something never-heard-before from John Coltrane. There are not many live recordings of Coltrane's "A Love Supreme"; apparently one has been in the hands of a Seattle musician since 1965, listened to by only some of his friends. It's scheduled for release in early October, but there's a sample track for you.
SEATTLE, WA
allaboutjazz.com

KUZU: All Your Ghosts In One Corner

The edge in which the trio Kuzu lays down the five live tracks on All Your Ghosts In One Corner is sharpened by an impending sense of foreboding that accompanied (and still accompanies) the COVID-19 pandemic. Recorded at the end of a tour in March 2020, on the eve of our social isolation with clubs and concert venues soon shuttered, the trio delivers a truly Herculean set of music.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy