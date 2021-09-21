Gott Pet Products Expands Operations
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. FRANCIS, WI – Wixon, Inc., parent company of Gott Pet Products, recently announced that it is investing over $15 million in a large-scale project after experiencing increasing demands and a growing market for its products, which includes Hound & Gatos superpremium pet food and Charlee Bear natural treats. “Based on the escalating annual growth rate and steadily increasing retail sales, it became clear that we would need more room for success,” commented Peter Gottsacker, president of Wixon and Gott Pet Products.petsplusmag.com
