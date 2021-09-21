CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Francis, WI

Gott Pet Products Expands Operations

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) ST. FRANCIS, WI – Wixon, Inc., parent company of Gott Pet Products, recently announced that it is investing over $15 million in a large-scale project after experiencing increasing demands and a growing market for its products, which includes Hound & Gatos superpremium pet food and Charlee Bear natural treats. “Based on the escalating annual growth rate and steadily increasing retail sales, it became clear that we would need more room for success,” commented Peter Gottsacker, president of Wixon and Gott Pet Products.

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
petbusiness

Heirloom Pet Products Announces Distribution Partnership With Northland Natural Pet

Heirloom Pet Products revealed its new distribution partnership with Northland Natural Pet, serving independent pet specialty retailers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri. “At Heirloom Pet Products, we are excited to work with distribution partners like Northland Natural Pet in the Midwest U.S. that value...
PET SERVICES
DFW Community News

Platinum Equity acquires Arlington pet product maker

Platinum Equity announced Wednesday it has acquired Petmate, a pet product maker sold through various retail partners. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Alice Tillett will continue serving as Petmate’s CEO following the change in ownership. Petmate was founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing with the goal...
ARLINGTON, TX
Design Milk

These Modern Pet Products From Waggo Are Dog + Designer Approved

We can always count on our pets to make our days brighter so isn’t it time their accessories do the same? Waggo, the modern pet brand behind designer products that are equal parts stylish and playful does exactly that. Waggo creates high-quality, fashionable pet accessories that you and your furry friend can feel good about. Read on to discover some of our favorites.
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

20 New & Notable Products to Consider for Your Pet Store

The 2021 Best Friend’s Advent Calendar from HIMALAYAN PET SUPPLY features a beautiful illustration on the front and four different types of chews inside: Say Cheese, Piggy Bank, PB Love and the Dog Chew Buffet assortment, all made from a traditional Himalayan cheese recipe and milk locally sourced in Washington.
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Saint Francis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Tree Hugger

What Are Your Favorite Eco-Friendly Pet Products?

Humans love their pets. Like, really love them. In the United States we spent $103.6 billion dollars on our companion animals in 2020, a number that is expected to go up by a few billion by the year's end. On pet toys alone Americans spent an estimated $668.2 million last year. That's a lot of pet toys.
PET SERVICES
Times Union

Coast Appliances Expands its Operations in Ontario

Canada’s largest appliance retailer opens new location in Brampton. Coast Appliances has recently opened a new location in Brampton, Ontario, making it the company’s third location in the province and 18th across the country. The new store is located in the Trinity Common Mall on Great Lakes Drive, a popular shopping destination with excellent customer access and a number of complimentary retail services.
RETAIL
petproductnews.com

Pet Evolution Expands in Houston

Pet Evolution, a pet supply store franchise, has officially brought on Monish Chadha as a regional developer to help achieve the brand’s goal of bringing 23 locations across the Houston area within the next 10 years, company officials reported. With two locations currently open in Minnesota, Pet Evolution is accelerating...
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

Bedtime Stories

No two dogs sleep alike. That’s why Tall Tails® offers a wide assortment of bed shapes and styles, all created with comfort, durability and design top of mind. Dogs spend a majority of their day sleeping. No matter if it’s light or dark, you’ll find that every dog — from a chihuahua puppy to a senior Great Dane — finds it only natural to snooze. Knowing that the right kind of bed offers dogs a more comfortable place to rest, the Tall Tails® bedding assortment offers a little something for every pup. Here’s an overview of the company’s most popular bedding styles, each with features specific to a dog’s size and sleeping style.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Machinery#Wixon Inc#Hound Gatos#Grain Free Crunch#Original Crunch#Bearnola
petsplusmag.com

Dog is Good Launches BOLO Broth

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Dog is Good, the lifestyle brand for dog lovers, is premiering its latest product, BOLO Broth. The broth mix and gravy food topper for dogs enhances any pet food with the addition of targeted whole superfoods and supplements. The BOLO Broth debut formula, GoodMove, is...
PETS
Sourcing Journal

7 For All Mankind Enhances Jeans with Traceable Technology

7 For All Mankind is redefining what it means to be in the business of premium denim. The Los Angeles-based company is the latest jeans brand to enhance part of its collection with FibreTrace, a technology that enables consumers to track a garment’s entire lifecycle by embedding traceable, scannable and indestructible pigments directly into the fabric of jeans. Each audit—from the cotton farm, to production, to the finishing stages—is securely recorded on the virtual blockchain. 7 For All Mankind applied the technology to a Fall/Winter 2021 capsule collection of men’s and women’s jeans. The collection includes the women’s Peggi, a new high-rise...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Sourcing Journal

There’s a New China Threat to Textile Supply Chains

Supply chains just can’t catch a break these days. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
petsplusmag.com

Dog is Good Announces International Expansion with Japan Distributor, C Moon

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES – Dog is Good, an award-winning Dog Lifestyle brand that creates and markets gifts, apparel and home décor for dog lovers, announces international expansion with Japan distributor, C Moon. C Moon, a sister company of Platz Corporation which has 45 years of distribution experience in the...
PETS
DFW Community News

Operation Kindness Strengthens Pet Lifesaving Efforts with New Veterinarian Hires

Operation Kindness is excited to announce recent additions to its team in support of its mission to care for homeless cats and dogs until they’re ready for adoption. Veterinarians Dr. Rachel DeBender and Dr. Zachary Koontz join the leading lifesaving shelter in North Texas to provide medical care for animals. The new hires are due to the organization’s increased investment in medical care to allow them to seek out vulnerable animals in need of lifesaving treatment.
DALLAS, TX
petsplusmag.com

PureBites Announces Expansion of Sales Leadership Team

(PRESS RELEASE) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA — Pure Treats Inc., the makers of PureBites, the leading brand in simple, high-quality ingredient treats, food, and toppers for dogs and cats is expanding its sales leadership team, including three new appointments. “We have received tremendous support and growth over the past 3 years...
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

What to Consider Before Boarding Birds at Your Pet Business

WHEN WE STARTED offering bird boarding services at Rhonda’s Aviary, we did not have a dedicated location in the store. We used a room in the back. It was all we had to work with, but the customers didn’t seem to mind as it was clean and well lit, and we played music or kid’s movies for the birds all day. Once word got out that we offered boarding, we outgrew that room. It is not difficult to find a friend or relative to take care of your parakeet, but your blue and gold macaw is quite another story. We now board a LOT of large parrots.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy