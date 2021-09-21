Gott Pet Products Expands Operations

WHEN WE STARTED offering bird boarding services at Rhonda’s Aviary, we did not have a dedicated location in the store. We used a room in the back. It was all we had to work with, but the customers didn’t seem to mind as it was clean and well lit, and we played music or kid’s movies for the birds all day. Once word got out that we offered boarding, we outgrew that room. It is not difficult to find a friend or relative to take care of your parakeet, but your blue and gold macaw is quite another story. We now board a LOT of large parrots.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO