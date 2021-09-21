CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asteroid That Could Be 3 Times As Tall Statue of Liberty to Pass Earth on Fall Equinox 2021

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Earth will be visited by several asteroids over the Fall Equinox, including one traveling at 27 times the speed of sound.

Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
QuadCities.com

Will The Time Traveler From 2485 Be Right? Will Aliens Invade Earth Tuesday?

Well, there’s still time to stock up on toilet paper. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, your local news source for breaking news about time travelers on TikTok and alien invasions, our old friend the time traveler from 2485, as well as a couple of other time travelers (do they call each other and coordinate this stuff?) have predicted the earth will be invaded by aliens this week.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

What happens if a solar storm hits Earth?

On August 26, a flare-up erupted from the Sun and set off a “solar tsunami.”. This event sent a giant wave of hot particles flowing through the Solar System at speeds of up to 560 miles per hour, and some of it could reach Earth. The latest wave of solar...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Mysterious Al-Naslaa Rock is 4000-Years-Old, Appears to be Laser Cut with Precision

Anyone who wanders into the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province may stumble upon a bizarre formation, or to be more specific, a 4,000-year-old rock formation. It’s called Al-Naslaa and appears to be laser cut with precision right down the middle. To date, scientists and researchers have not yet been able to confirm how it was formed. The structure consists of two sandstones supported by a naturally-formed pedestal with a perfect cut down the middle. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
