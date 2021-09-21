Asteroid That Could Be 3 Times As Tall Statue of Liberty to Pass Earth on Fall Equinox 2021
Earth will be visited by several asteroids over the Fall Equinox, including one traveling at 27 times the speed of sound.www.newsweek.com
Earth will be visited by several asteroids over the Fall Equinox, including one traveling at 27 times the speed of sound.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1