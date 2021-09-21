What Time, Date Is Fall Equinox 2021? Rituals to Celebrate From Around the World
The natural phenomenon, caused by the Earth's tilt, has been noticed and revered by ancient cultures worldwide.www.newsweek.com
The natural phenomenon, caused by the Earth's tilt, has been noticed and revered by ancient cultures worldwide.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0