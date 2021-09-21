MS Amlin AG announces Robert Wiest as CEO

CenterState CEO made the following hew hire announcements:. As racial equity and social impact coordinator, Lizette “Liz” Lewis will help implement programs, manage client needs, and support CenterState CEO’s internal diversity, equity and inclusion work. Lewis has a communications and urban planning background. She previously worked with the Syracuse Landbank, Bergmann, Environmental Design & Research, CNY Fair Housing and Syracuse University’s women’s entrepreneurial incubator as a fellow. She is an emerging entrepreneur. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and African American studies from Syracuse University, and a master’s in urban planning from the University of Albany. She is part of the Syracuse University Young Alumni Association, a graduate of the Leadership Greater Syracuse Class of 2020, a student mentor to her alma mater SUNY Albany, and a graduate of Nourishing Tomorrow’s Leader’s nonprofit board training program.
