MS Amlin AG announces Robert Wiest as CEO

MILWAUKEE — On Sept. 29, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. announced that its board of directors has appointed Paul Sternlieb as the company’s president and chief executive officer. Sternlieb has also been appointed to the Enerpac board of directors. Sternlieb succeeds Randy Baker, who will retire from his role as president and CEO of the company and as a member of the board. Sternlieb’s appointment and Baker’s retirement are effective Oct. 8. Baker has agreed to remain with the company through the end of the calendar year in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

