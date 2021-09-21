CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves take opener, 11-2, vs. Diamondbacks. 0-2 Falcons at Giants Sunday; tell fans ‘we have 15 more to go.’ High school games this Thursday, Friday.

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. We thank Mills Fitzner for another great year of photographs of the 2021 season, both from...

