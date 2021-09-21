CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarence, NY

Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

By Polly
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Take A Scary Halloween Boat Tour Of Underground Caves In Upstate New York

There's a pretty unique Halloween attraction waiting for you near Buffalo. A haunted tour and underground boat ride. Sounds amazing right?. The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride near Buffalo offers the public an exciting guided tour where you'll explore Erie Canal Locks constructed in 1842. Check out some of the amazing photos below to see what it's all about. This Halloween season you can enjoy the walking lantern tour too.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Clarence, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
State
New York State
Clarence, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Big Frog 104

21 Famous Product Names That Hail From Upstate New York

Here is a list of 21 famous products that started from Upstate New York. This is a fun list. Of course, there are dozens more famous names made in our region, and we will follow this list with others in the future. Hey, is something famous made in your town? Let us know!
SHOPPING
Big Frog 104

Shocking Halloween Display is Terrifying Hudson Valley Drivers

A disturbing Halloween display found on a busy Hudson Valley road is scaring some local drivers. I was driving near Route 9 just as it was getting dark and saw the creepy figure heading towards the road from behind a tree. I quickly hit the brakes and focused on the hairy animal before quickly breathing a sigh of relief.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#The Great Pumpkin Farm#Trips#The Huffington Post
Big Frog 104

Family Fun Awaits You In Sauquoit Now Through October 17th With Fall Festival Weekends

If you're looking for fun this October, Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your back. They are hosting Fall Festival weekends through Sunday October 17th. The business on Summit Road in Sauquoit is partnering with all sorts of local businesses and vendors to offer fall festival family fun each weekend. The corn maze is available each weekend for anyone who thinks they would like to navigate the maze.
SAUQUOIT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Big Frog 104

Your National Grid Bill In Central NY Might Increase Soon

Does your bill already seem a bit too high? It could only end up getting more expensive with what National Grid is planning. A high percentage of people in Upstate New York rely on National Grid for their electricity and or their gas too. Those same people could potentially see a price increase for that very necessary thing. Currently, many people are behind on their bills but are protected by programs New York has put in place during the pandemic, but those programs are set to end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Swan Lake Is Back For One Night Only In New York In Utica

If you love the ballet Swan Lake, you'll want it to be 2022 sooner than you thought. Swan Lake will be making their only stop in all of New York State here in Utica. The show is coming up on February 10th 2022 at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. According to NYSMusic, the Stanley will welcome the Russian Ballet Theatre production making this their only stop in all of New York State.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Build A Scarecrow And Get In The Spirit Of The Season In Boonville

There are plenty of things that get you feeling festive for fall. You could carve a jack-o-lantern, drink something pumpkin spice, or in Boonville, build a scarecrow. Building a scarecrow actually is a really fun activity for the entire family, as long as it doesn't get too scary. Some people go the terrifying route, but it seems doubtful that would work on fending off pesky black crows. Other people go the happy route and make a cute and appealing scarecrow. Boonville doesn't have any rules set, so do as you see fit.
BOONVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

What Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2021? Did You Have These As A Kid?

The Halloween season is a great time of year for children of all ages. As a kid I loved dressing up in the costume I got from Caldor and heading door to door, pillowcase in hand, to collect Tootsie Rolls, Ring Pops, Fun Dip and Bottle Caps. The costumes were never a perfect fit and the masks produced a pond of sweat from your face but it was still magic.
RETAIL
Big Frog 104

From A to Z- Discover Delicious Maple Syrup In The Utica And Rome Area

Looking for maple syrup in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? We decided to help you on your quest. Here's a look at places from A-Z. Obviously, we know there are many many more that could be added on the list. You can text us your favorites on our station app. Here's our list just highlighting some at random, within 100 miles of CNY, in alphabetical order:
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

18 Allegedly Haunted Dolls You Can Buy On eBay Before Halloween

Are you gearing up for Halloween? You're probably shopping for decorations. How about some allegedly haunted dolls?. Shockingly, on eBay you can find all sorts of haunted items. These can be boxes, pictures, books, and even dolls. Sellers claim that dark spirits are attached to these objects. Would you even want one in your home?
SHOPPING
Big Frog 104

The Scariest Haunted Attraction In New York Will Frighten You Beyond Belief

Checking out haunted attractions is definitely a tradition for many this time of year. Luckily for us in New York, we have one that gets recognition nationally. As the chilly nights roll in and the horror classics play on repeat on the television, maybe you want a different activity than throwing your popcorn in the air from fright. Nothing is wrong with binging some Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, or Friday The 13th movies. Instead of that, get ready for a jump scare, you're sure to have one at the scariest haunted attraction in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy