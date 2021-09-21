Vanderbilt RB Re'Mahn Davis says he will undergo season-ending surgery
When Temple transfer Re'Mahn Davis arrived at Vanderbilt, he originally projected as the Commodores' No. 2 running back behind Keyon Henry-Brooks. Davis became the starter after Henry-Brooks transferred to Louisiana Tech, but the former's first season on West End evidently will only last three games. On Monday night, Davis said on Instagram that he will miss the rest of the campaign due to season-ending surgery. True sophomore Rocko Griffin will likely take over as Vanderbilt's starter.247sports.com
Comments / 0