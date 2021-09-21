CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines California Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0c2tGrYa00 It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 19, the U.S. has sent 466,561,785 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 142.1% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

California has received a total of 57,642,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of September 19. Adjusted for population, California has received 145,886.5 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- in line with the national average of 142,140.6 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 18th most of any state.

While California has so far received a similar amount of vaccines per capita as the nation as a whole, the state has a lesser need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of September 19, there were 11,576.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in California -- lower than the national rate of 12,611.3 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 15th lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In California, 86.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, greater than the national average of 82.6% and the ninth largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 125.7% of the state population, greater than the 117.5% national figure and the 13th largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In California, 53.0% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the fourth smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of September 19 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 19 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 West Virginia 1,792,147 164,481 85.6% 11,996
2 Vermont 623,989 164,426 142.4% 4,560
3 Maryland 6,045,680 162,561 129.6% 8,523
4 Hawaii 1,415,872 160,835 130.3% 5,014
5 Rhode Island 1,059,361 159,505 135.5% 15,826
6 Massachusetts 6,892,503 157,299 140.3% 11,413
7 Delaware 973,764 157,054 121.4% 12,945
8 Maine 1,344,212 156,826 133.2% 6,145
9 Oregon 4,217,737 156,607 122.0% 7,245
10 New Hampshire 1,359,711 156,039 127.0% 8,332
11 Connecticut 3,565,287 155,558 138.8% 10,707
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 154,998 128.1% 12,647
13 Florida 21,477,737 149,243 121.7% 16,174
14 New York 19,453,561 148,688 130.4% 12,082
15 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 147,529 124.2% 10,618
16 Virginia 8,535,519 147,126 125.0% 9,642
17 Washington 7,614,893 146,312 129.5% 8,059
18 California 39,512,223 145,886 125.7% 11,577
19 Texas 28,995,881 141,897 109.5% 13,328
20 Colorado 5,758,736 140,400 122.5% 11,190
21 Alaska 731,545 140,171 104.9% 12,864
22 Illinois 12,671,821 139,608 119.0% 12,487
23 New Mexico 2,096,829 136,094 130.5% 11,593
24 Minnesota 5,639,632 135,541 116.4% 11,996
25 North Carolina 10,488,084 134,166 105.0% 12,542
26 Arizona 7,278,717 133,987 110.9% 14,507
27 Alabama 4,903,185 133,490 89.8% 15,538
28 Georgia 10,617,423 133,461 97.9% 14,256
29 Michigan 9,986,857 133,386 104.7% 11,044
30 Arkansas 3,017,804 131,112 97.9% 15,876
31 Iowa 3,155,070 130,824 107.6% 13,600
32 Kansas 2,913,314 130,625 103.9% 13,514
33 South Dakota 884,659 130,211 105.8% 15,696
34 South Carolina 5,148,714 130,056 99.4% 15,728
35 Nebraska 1,934,408 128,467 109.9% 13,281
36 Nevada 3,080,156 127,970 108.1% 13,222
37 Missouri 6,137,428 126,051 100.5% 12,945
38 Kentucky 4,467,673 125,820 107.2% 14,318
39 Mississippi 2,976,149 125,791 90.9% 15,829
40 Ohio 11,689,100 125,070 101.8% 11,286
41 Wisconsin 5,822,434 124,769 114.7% 13,127
42 Oklahoma 3,956,971 124,760 102.3% 14,909
43 Tennessee 6,829,174 123,342 97.7% 17,093
44 Utah 3,205,958 122,874 104.9% 15,201
45 Montana 1,068,778 121,824 99.7% 12,855
46 Indiana 6,732,219 121,172 98.4% 13,639
47 Louisiana 4,648,794 120,994 95.0% 15,526
48 Idaho 1,787,065 120,211 85.4% 13,336
49 North Dakota 762,062 118,522 95.6% 16,353
50 Wyoming 578,759 111,382 87.7% 14,323

washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Racial gap eliminated in US Covid vaccinations: survey

The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups." More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time. This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

How many people in America are fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

The milestone comes the same day the CDC endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors and people at high risk. The U.S. reached a milestone Thursday as 55% of the population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RiverBender.com

The Illinois Department Of Public Health Is Reporting The First Human Case Of Rabies In Illinois Since 1954

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab. In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined. One month later, the individual Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
