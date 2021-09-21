This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 234,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,019 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Pittsburgh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,742 infections in Fayette County, or 11,144 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pittsburgh area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 258 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 197 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

