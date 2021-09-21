CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2tGWDR00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 270,272 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,463 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,106 infections in Johnson County, or 15,245 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Johnson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnson County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Johnson County, IN 15,245 23,106 273 414
2 Shelby County, IN 14,383 6,386 239 106
3 Hancock County, IN 14,268 10,534 215 159
4 Putnam County, IN 13,818 5,190 178 67
5 Hamilton County, IN 13,606 43,009 140 443
6 Hendricks County, IN 13,488 21,708 210 338
7 Marion County, IN 13,261 125,249 207 1,952
8 Madison County, IN 13,049 16,899 292 378
9 Boone County, IN 12,797 8,231 169 109
10 Morgan County, IN 12,411 8,654 227 158
11 Brown County, IN 8,687 1,306 306 46

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
City
Carmel, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Health
24/7 Wall St.

Most Obese States in America

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How West Virginia Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In West Virginia, 40.1% of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Vallejo, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy