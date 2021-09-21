This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 270,272 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,463 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,106 infections in Johnson County, or 15,245 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Johnson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 273 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnson County, compared to 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Johnson County, IN
|15,245
|23,106
|273
|414
|2
|Shelby County, IN
|14,383
|6,386
|239
|106
|3
|Hancock County, IN
|14,268
|10,534
|215
|159
|4
|Putnam County, IN
|13,818
|5,190
|178
|67
|5
|Hamilton County, IN
|13,606
|43,009
|140
|443
|6
|Hendricks County, IN
|13,488
|21,708
|210
|338
|7
|Marion County, IN
|13,261
|125,249
|207
|1,952
|8
|Madison County, IN
|13,049
|16,899
|292
|378
|9
|Boone County, IN
|12,797
|8,231
|169
|109
|10
|Morgan County, IN
|12,411
|8,654
|227
|158
|11
|Brown County, IN
|8,687
|1,306
|306
|46
