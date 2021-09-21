CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2tGMdP00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 56,738 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,530 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Catawba County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,443 infections in Catawba County, or 16,234 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Catawba County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hickory area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 228 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Catawba County, compared to 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Catawba County, NC 16,234 25,443 228 358
2 Alexander County, NC 15,537 5,767 267 99
3 Burke County, NC 15,273 13,702 183 164
4 Caldwell County, NC 14,461 11,826 136 111

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Active COVID outbreaks rising in Kanawha County nursing homes

CHARLESTON WV, (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County has three nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks. One of the nursing homes is Stonerise Health in Charleston. Stonerise has 27 COVID-positive patients. The CEO of Stonerise, Larry Pack, says with the surge of COVID in the general population, the patients at his facility were likely exposed to healthcare providers or visitors who may have had asymptomatic COVID.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WBTV

Lincoln County residents charged with area break-ins

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives have charged two Lincoln County residents in connection with area break-ins. Detectives working together on the cases identified Dustin Edward Thomas, 29, of Highway 73, Lincolnton, and April Nicole Bain, 41, of Greenway Road, Iron Station, as suspects in break-ins in both counties.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 671,728 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

New COVID-19 treatment available in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She’s discussing the latest on COVID-19 in West Virginia, including the health department offering a new treatment for the virus. KCHD is offering monoclonal antibody clinics in...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Hickory Lenoir Morganton
WOWK 13 News

Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 1,961 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. According to health officials, this brings the state to a total of 240,459 cases throughout the pandemic. The state currently has 13,736 active COVID-19 cases, up just under […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Kanawha County reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021. Two new deaths were reported. Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:. Total cases21,580Up 241. Confirmed cases17,880Up 207. Probable cases3,700Up 34. Active cases1,257Down 156.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Island Packet Online

Fireball that ‘skimmed’ the North Carolina coast Friday was caught on video, NASA says

A fireball that soared over the North Carolina coast Friday was seen blazing through the sky across the state. NASA Meteor Watch said the fireball — which is an “exceptionally bright” meteor — “skimmed the coast of North Carolina” around 7:40 p.m. and became “visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune.” It was one of five fireballs reportedly seen over the United States that night, according to NASA.
SCIENCE
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman pulled from surf at North Carolina beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — (AP) — Police have opened an investigation after a woman was found unconscious and pulled from the surf at a North Carolina beach. Wrightsville Beach police responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in which callers reported seeing a woman in the surf and pulling her to shore, according to a news release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy