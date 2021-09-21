CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2tGJzE00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 103,356 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,894 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boise City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Canyon County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 34,124 infections in Canyon County, or 16,079 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Canyon County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Boise City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 174 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Canyon County, compared to 146 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Canyon County, ID 16,079 34,124 174 369
2 Ada County, ID 14,583 65,049 126 561
3 Gem County, ID 13,623 2,323 281 48
4 Owyhee County, ID 11,506 1,318 279 32
5 Boise County, ID 7,567 542 56 4

