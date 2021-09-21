CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dead Cells’ Fatal Falls DLC and Free Custom Mode Update Are Both Out Now on iOS and Android

By Mikhail Madnani
Earlier this month, Playdigious announced that Dead Cells ($4.99) from Motion Twin for iOS and Android is finally getting the Fatal Falls DLC alongside a big update. Dead Cells arrived on mobile through iOS and Android and it has been updated with new content and DLC over time bringing it closer to the PC and console versions. Following The Bad Seed, Dead Cells Fatal Falls is now available on mobile as an in app purchase. This DLC has arrived alongside the Custom Mode update. The Fatal Falls paid DLC adds a new and alternative mid-game route, a new boss, new biomes, and more. The Custom Mode update lets you limit items, mutations and outfits, add starter outfits, and more. This mode isn’t compatible with the auto-hit mode though. Watch the Dead Cells Fatal Falls mobile DLC launch trailer below:

