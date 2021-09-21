CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, League Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two weeks after our last meeting at Stamford Bridge, a 3-0 win in the league, Aston Villa get another shot at Chelsea, this time in the League cup. That win looked better on the scoreboard than on the pitch, as the visitors gave us fits for long stretches with their quality and aggressive pressing. Fortunately, we showed our individual qualities when it mattered the most, with Romelu Lukaku grabbing a brace and Mateo Kovačić popping up with a goal thanks to a gift giveaway by a defender.

