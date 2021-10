DC's Legends of Tomorrow aired their Season 6 finale just a few weeks ago, but Season 7 of the fan-favorite Arrowverse series is just around the corner and now, The CW has released a brand-new promo for the upcoming next chapter for the time-traveling heroes. In the new promo, the Legends are stuck in the 1920s - 1925 to be exact - and from the looks of things they're going to get into some chaos before they manage to get back to the present, assuming they ever manage to at all.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO