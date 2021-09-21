Scooping Plastic Out of the Ocean Is a Losing Game

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of packaging’s environmental impact, and they are using this knowledge to inform their purchasing decisions. One significant development is an evolving consumer understanding of sustainability, a term that has become too vague and can feed into suspicions of “greenwashing.” The general umbrella of “sustainable” is no longer enough. Terms such as PCR, PET, or HDPE, previously simplified and kept to the packaging’s fine print, are now taking center stage as shoppers seek knowledge. As they learn more about plastics, consumers’ views can quickly shift and escalate. The recent release of Seaspiracy on Netflix is a particularly resonant example of this dynamic in action, and it certainly won’t be the last. Creating significant buzz when it premiered in April, the documentary represents an interesting pivot point for brands, as it highlights how consumer understanding of plastic waste is developing.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO