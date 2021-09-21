CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scooping Plastic Out of the Ocean Is a Losing Game

By Ryan Stuart
Hakai Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is also available in audio format. Listen now, download, or subscribe to “Hakai Magazine Audio Edition” through your favorite podcast app. A garbage truck turns off the road, engine rumbling, brakes wheezing, and the smell of rot trailing in its wake. The truck stops short and starts to reverse—beep, beep, beeping down a boat launch. With salt water lapping at its rear tires it stops, opens its tailgate, and dumps its load of cups, straws, bottles, shopping bags, fishing buoys, and nets.

www.hakaimagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Microsoft’s new mouse has a shell that’s 20 percent recycled ocean plastic

Over the years, we’ve seen many remarkable mice from Microsoft, but the one it’s announcing today focuses on recycling and sustainability instead of innovative scroll wheel controls or high-precision DPI. The Ocean Plastic Mouse is notable because it has a shell made of 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and packaging that is 100 percent recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
nosh.com

Ocean’s Halo Eliminates Plastic Tray From Seaweed Snacks Line

“We have been working on this patent-pending technology for a long time and are excited that it’s finally come to fruition. This is a win for consumers, merchants and the planet. We hope it will become the industry standard.”. Removing the tray will keep at least 15 million pieces of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

How these giant companies are working together to find the best ways to reuse ocean plastic

In an effort to reroute plastic waste that would otherwise end up polluting our oceans, businesses are already finding ways to incorporate ocean-bound plastic into their products. But, discovering that there’s strength in numbers, some are joining a consortium of companies called NextWave Plastics to share their learnings and achieve the plastic diversion on a greater scale.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
wiartonecho.com

Why banning plastic straws isn't helping the oceans

The disposable plastic straw is a magnificent piece of engineering: Simple, cheap, durable and unfailingly effective. Then, overnight, we abandoned it for wretched paper tubes that wither at the first sign of wetness. Such an abhorrent substitution might be justified if it served a greater good, but it doesn’t: We created a world filled with useless paper straws for reasons that are flimsier than the straws themselves.
ENVIRONMENT
datasciencecentral.com

Using Data Science to Model Ocean Plastic Pollution

Authors hope to build awareness about plastic pollution. The model calculates drift based on the direction of surface water currents. Future uses may include tracking crash debris. A new study from researchers at The Indian Institute of Information Technology, titled A Simple Agent Based Modeling Tool for Plastic and Debris...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmenproject.com

Waste Plastic Deluge Could Soon Prove Irreversible

European researchers have warned that the wave of pollution engulfing the globe could be nearing a tipping point. The waste plastic deluge could become an irreversible crisis. Somewhere between 9 and 23 million tonnes of polymers get into the rivers, lakes and seas of the world every year. Even more may be getting into the terrestrial soils and by 2025 − unless the world changes its ways − these levels of pollution will have doubled.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boyan Slat
advancedsciencenews.com

Cleaning up ocean microplastics with MagRobot

Lurking within the depths of the ocean are trillions of plastic particles called microplastics and they are quickly coming to redefine marine ecosystems. With the aim of freeing the oceans of 14 million tons of this non-degradable waste, scientists are looking into innovative, environmentally friendly methods to capture and break down these microplastic particles. Carmen Mayorga-Martinez and Martin Pumera, researchers at the University of Chemistry and Technology Prague, and their colleagues have developed a magnetic microrobot, called MagRobot, for this purpose.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Floating sensors predict plastic on Galapagos beaches

As part of their Galapagos Plastic Free project, physicists Stefanie Ypma and Erik van Sebille are developing an app that tells park rangers on the Galapagos Islands where they can clean up plastic every day. The researchers use drifters, or "floating sensors," to create a model of the complicated ocean currents in and around the archipelago. The first batch of drifters was put to sea from a boat this week. The location of the drifters can be followed live on an interactive map.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Netflix ‘Seaspiracy’ Doc Shifts Debate on Ocean Plastics

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of packaging’s environmental impact, and they are using this knowledge to inform their purchasing decisions. One significant development is an evolving consumer understanding of sustainability, a term that has become too vague and can feed into suspicions of “greenwashing.” The general umbrella of “sustainable” is no longer enough. Terms such as PCR, PET, or HDPE, previously simplified and kept to the packaging’s fine print, are now taking center stage as shoppers seek knowledge. As they learn more about plastics, consumers’ views can quickly shift and escalate. The recent release of Seaspiracy on Netflix is a particularly resonant example of this dynamic in action, and it certainly won’t be the last. Creating significant buzz when it premiered in April, the documentary represents an interesting pivot point for brands, as it highlights how consumer understanding of plastic waste is developing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Oceans#Single Use Plastic#Ocean Gyre#Korean#Drone Solutions#Wasteshark#Chinese#Australian#The Ocean Cleanup#Then 18 Year Old
ptonline.com

Sabic and Microsoft Create Mouse Made from Ocean Plastic

Sabic and Microsoft have collaborated to create Microsoft’s first consumer electronic product. The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse features an exterior shell containing 20% recycled ocean plastic. Ocean plastic is defined as plastic that has been certified by a third party as recovered from any ocean or ocean-feeding waterways or where...
ENVIRONMENT
Portland Tribune

Garbage in, houses out: Youth turning plastic into big bricks

Can-do Portlander brings everyone's favorite hot button issues - waste plastic and homelessness - together and offers a neat solution. Solve homelessness and the plastic trash problem in one go? It's the kind of audacious intersectionality that people might get excited about. Charlie Abrams is a Cleveland High senior already...
PORTLAND, OR
ktwb.com

Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery

(Reuters) – Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic – an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried...
WILDLIFE
singularityhub.com

New Hybrid Coral Reefs Use Wave Energy to Transform Sea Salt to Stone

Climate change is wreaking havoc on land via extreme weather events like wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and record-high temperatures. Glaciers are melting and sea levels are rising. And of course, the ocean isn’t immune to all this upheaval; our seas are suffering rising water temperatures, pollution from plastics and chemicals, overfishing, and more.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Lifeless Deep-Sea Shark With Pig-Like Face Washed Ashore in Mediterranean Beach

The sea indeed offers a wide range of unique marine lives, wherein millions provide very odd opportunity to be seen on shore. One bizarre encounter was the appearance of a pig-faced shark in an Italian island of Elba in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Tuscany. Unfortunately, the animal that resembled a 'real-life pig emoji' was already without life when found.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy