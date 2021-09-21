Now is the time to accept the gift of a job
It did not feel like Christmas morning, or even a birthday, the late afternoon that I received the offer of my first job. It was 1974, I was 13 and before the end of that year I was paying Social Security taxes. I didn't entirely understand what FICA was, until a few years and jobs later, but I did get in my early gigs that Uncle Sam and others were always going to take a piece of whatever I earned. Like many of my era, working as a teenager was considered a right of passage. There were the kid jobs — paper route, selling greeting cards and Christmas paper, mowing lawns — and then later jobs with a paycheck.
