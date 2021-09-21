CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Now is the time to accept the gift of a job

By BILL CRANE Syndicated columnist
Brunswick News
 10 days ago

It did not feel like Christmas morning, or even a birthday, the late afternoon that I received the offer of my first job. It was 1974, I was 13 and before the end of that year I was paying Social Security taxes. I didn’t entirely understand what FICA was, until a few years and jobs later, but I did get in my early gigs that Uncle Sam and others were always going to take a piece of whatever I earned. Like many of my era, working as a teenager was considered a right of passage. There were the kid jobs — paper route, selling greeting cards and Christmas paper, mowing lawns — and then later jobs with a paycheck.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

One Man's Opinion: The gift of a job

It did not feel like Christmas morning, or even a birthday, the late afternoon that I received the offer of my first job. It was 1974, I was 13, and before the end of that year I was paying Social Security taxes. I didn’t entirely understand what FICA was until a few years and jobs later, but I did get, in my early gigs, that Uncle Sam and others were always going to take a piece of whatever I earned. Like many of my era, working as a teenager was considered a right of passage. There were the kid jobs, paper route, selling greeting cards and Christmas paper, mowing lawns... and then later jobs with a paycheck.
JOBS
theiet.org

Why Now Is The Right Time to Look For a Job

Have you enjoyed your job recently or is the idea of going back into your workplace the worst thing you could possibly think of? Many of us have had a very long time to think about our jobs and if they are actually what we really, truly want to be doing. A lot of people have had to deal with what they think of as wasted time, so why waste anymore being in a job that doesn’t satisfy you? Now is as good as anytime to start looking for your new engineering job and here’s why!
JOBS
Wired UK

They quit. Now they want their jobs back

This summer, almost half of the workforce thought about quitting, and many of them did. They didn’t want to go back to the office full time, they wanted a lifestyle change, they were completely burned out. But their exits left a void in the jobs market that employers are struggling to fill. But the academic who coined the term ‘Great Resignation’ says it will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees who will take their old jobs back.
JOBS
kentonbee.com

Now accepting volunteers for Senior Companion Program

Do you want to help older adults to remain independent in their own home? The People Inc. Senior Companion Program welcomes volunteers 55 or over, who live in Erie County and meet income guidelines, to assist older adults with grocery shopping, light cooking and housekeeping. Additionally, volunteers have the opportunity to reach out to recipients virtually through the program’s “Phone […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Now Is The Time#Social Security#Fica#Wsb Tv#Briggs Stratton#Mcdonald#Mcflurry
St. Cloud Times

It's time to accept the facts on Line 3: Letter

I am a big supporter of free speech and political activism. It is important that we stand up for our beliefs and make our voices heard, but there is also a time when you have to accept the facts of the matter and move on. That is where we are when it comes to the Line 3 pipeline project.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
bee-news.com

Start holiday gift shopping now

If you will have holiday shopping to do this year, you need to get started on it now. Manufacturers and store owners are saying there will be shortages. There are labor problems, problems with container ships that can’t be offloaded in ports, trucks that can’t deliver the goods, material supply-chain problems … you get the picture.
SHOPPING
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Jobs
viralhatch.com

Homeless Guy Asks Young Burger King Employee ‘What can I buy for $.50?’ His Response Is an Unexpected Surprise!

The average fast food worker gets paid minimum wage and works long hours. They have to serve a variety of customers and cater to their demands. At some locations workers regularly wait on homeless people and oftentimes they only have a dollar or two to spend on what could be the only food they’ll eat all day. Such was the case at the Burger King where Matthew Resendez worked. It was located in the not so affluent part of town and so homeless people would frequent the place.
HOMELESS
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy