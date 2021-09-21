CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Vunipola and George Ford among those left out of England training squad

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u8nz_0c2t9QqP00

Billy Vunipola , Mako Vunipola and George Ford are among the casualties in Eddie Jones’ latest England culling as he named a 45-man training squad.

The head coach has also excluded Elliot Daly - who is understood not to be fully fit - and Jamie George , the five had been involved in the squad since Jones took over as boss in 2015.

Jones has opted to bring in fresh blood with eight uncapped players named with nine stars who played for England for the first time in the summer, including Marcus Smith, on the list.

Fans will be happy to see Sam Simmonds called to action after it seemed he had fallen out of favour under Jones and some familiar faces are listed including captain Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Joe Marler.

The changes come along with a new look coaching staff as Richard Cockerill, Martin Gleeson and Anthony Seibold joined Jones’ team in the summer . The training camp is part of the squad’s preparations for the autumn internationals where they will play Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

“We have left out some experienced players but we’re really clear that the door isn’t closed to them, and we’re looking forward to seeing them work hard to get back into contention,” said Jones. “We have five campaigns now until the 2023 World Cup so each one counts, and this is a chance for this 45 to impress the new coaching staff.”

Full squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Jack Kenningham, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Lewis Ludlow, Joe Marler, George Martin, Beno Obano, Gabriel Oghre, Sam Riley, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Mark Atkinson, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Louis Lynagh, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Raffi Quirke, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs

The Independent

Eddie Jones omits five senior men including Vunipolas from autumn training squad

Eddie Jones has omitted five senior players including the Vunipola brothers and occasional captain George Ford from his first England squad of the autumn. Billy and Mako Vunipola have both been left out and also missing from the 45-man training group that will gather in south-west London for a three-day camp on Sunday are their fellow Saracens Jamie George and Elliot Daly.
SPORTS
punditarena.com

Andy Goode reckons George Ford may struggle to get back into England’s squad

Andy Goode believes George Ford will need to produce “standout performances” for Leicester Tigers if he wants to get back into the England squad. Ford was one of a number of big names left out of Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad, with Jamie George and both Vunipola brothers also omitted from the national set-up.
RUGBY
Telegraph

Why it is too early for England to write off George Ford

There is a danger of overreacting when it comes to any England squad announcement, let alone a training squad for a camp which lasts three days and includes only one training session on the field. England lock Charlie Ewels' understanding of what lies ahead for the 45-man squad in camp is "loads of admin, kit fittings, suit fittings, headshots in five different kits..." The masterplan of how to win the next Rugby World Cup will not be drilled into the attending players in between smiling for the camera.
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

England squad for September training camp

Eddie Jones has named a 45-player England squad for a short training camp on 26-28 September. There are eight uncapped players named in the squad – Mark Atkinson, Jack Kenningham, Louis Lynagh, Gabriel Oghre, Raffi Quirke, Sam Riley, Bevan Rodd and Ollie Sleightholme – as well as nine players who made their Test debuts in July (Jamie Blamire, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Joe Heyes, Lewis Ludlow, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward).
WORLD
SkySports

Steph Houghton: England Women captain withdraws from squad with ankle injury

England Women captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad to face North Macedonia after suffering an ankle injury in training. The Manchester City defender sustained the injury in the final training session ahead of the 2023 World Cup qualifier at St Mary's and will now return to her club for further assessment.
SPORTS
BBC

Ollie Devoto: Exeter centre aiming to return to England squad

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto is still aiming to return to the England squad. The 28-year-old has won two caps for England - the last against France in the 2020 Six Nations - having won two Premierships and a European Champions Cup with the Chiefs. "I do have ambitions, I think...
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expected to name a largely tried and tested England squad

Gareth Southgate is expected to name a largely tried and tested England squad on Thursday ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary With the Three Lions in control of Group I, they travel to the Pyrenees to face Andorra on October 9 before hosting Hungary at Wembley three days later.For the September triple-header, Southgate stuck with the majority of the squad which took England to the final of Euro 2020 earlier in the summer.There will have to be changes this time around with Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire likely to miss out with a calf problem...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Soccer-Bellingham left out of England squad, Tomori and Watkins recalled

LONDON (Reuters) – Borussia Dortmund’s teenaged midfielder Jude Bellingham was left out but striker Ollie Watkins recalled on Thursday as England manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers away to Andorra and home to Hungary. Manchester City’s Phil Foden returns after missing the qualifiers in...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Jordan Henderson named in England squad for October qualifiers

The Liverpool captain is part of Gareth Southgate’s selection for meetings with Andorra and Hungary in the preliminaries for the 2022 tournament. The Three Lions face Andorra away from home on Saturday October 9 and then host Hungary at Wembley three days later.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate: Arsenal keeper Ramsdale in squad on form

England coach Gareth Southgate says Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is in his World Cup qualifying squad on form. Southgate says Ramsdale is in "a better vein of form" than Burnley's Nick Pope. "Aaron was with us all summer and we had the opportunity to work with him for a long...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Trent Alexander-Arnold Left Out of England Squad

Liverpool still have one more game to play before the October international break, and it’s a big one against title rivals Manchester City. However, news today concerning the England squad and the omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold suggests the Reds know they will be without the fullback for that game given he is believed to have been left out due to injury.
WORLD
