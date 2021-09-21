CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020: Malaysia drawn alongside defending champions Vietnam; Singapore drawn into Thailand's group

By Ashwin Muralidharan
goal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaysia were beaten by Vietnam in the 2018 Suzuki Cup final.... The draw for the 2020 edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup has seen defending champions Vietnam drawn into the same group as 2018 finalists Malaysia. South-East Asia's premier football tournament was set to be held in 2020 but was ultimately postponed to December this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

