Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves of 8 to 14 feet expected. North wind at 30 mph gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.