Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review
A game like Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a rare and precious thing. It is not often at all that a game has everything going for it: mind-blowing visuals, a touching story, engaging exploration and edge-of-your-seat combat. A game that delivers all four of those with finesse? Very rare indeed. But Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the first game from Ember Lab, manages it. And not just by the skin of its teeth; comfortably and successfully, like this is a game made by an established first party studio. It’s just that good, and I can’t get over it.www.gamespew.com
