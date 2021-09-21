Showers, storms possible at times Tuesday; Widespread rain arrives tonight

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers today, widespread rain tonight, into Wednesday

Additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain through Thursday morning

Big cool down Wednesday and Thursday

Today's Forecast

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Some scattered rain showers and storms are possible throughout the day before more widespread rain arrives across the region later tonight, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with some showers and storms possible at times. Highs during the afternoon will reach the upper 70s with breezy conditions at times. Wind gusts could reach between 15 and 20 mph at times.

We will see some dry time during the day but a steady rain will arrive this evening and continues into the overnight hours. Heavier pockets of rain will be possible at times.

Bus Stop Forecast

WEDNESDAY: As a strong cold front moves through the area, rain will continue through the day and temperatures will drop through the morning.

As the front moves through, the high temperature for the day will likely occur around midnight, when temperatures will be in the mid-60s. As cooler air moves in, Wednesday morning lows will fall into the upper 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will only rebound into the lower 60s.

Cloudy skies and rain will continue all day. Some showers could bring heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. Rain chances will begin to come to an end in the evening and overnight hours.

It will be windy at times to with wind gusts up to 30 mph by the afternoon and evening hours.

Futurecast Wednesday Morning

THURSDAY: Drying trend expected on Thursday. Showers possible early, then drier for the afternoon. Variably cloudy with high temperatures struggling to warm. Expect afternoon temperatures only in the lower 60s.

Rainfall Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cool as Thursday. Highs in the lower 70s which is below average for this time of year. There is a chance of a few passing showers at night.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly early. High temperatures around 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: It will be partly to mostly sunny, staying dry and pleasant with temperatures again in the lower 70s.

