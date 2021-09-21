CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Moratorium against growth? Not so fast

By David Chun
Cape Gazette
 10 days ago

Over the past several months, I have read articles surrounding community action groups’ efforts to address concerns around the over-development in Sussex County and what appears to be an uneven playing field in the land development approval process. I share many of those concerns and have expressed my views publicly in past letters to the editor in local papers, as well as private written communications to Messrs. Vincent and Rieley of the Sussex County Council.

