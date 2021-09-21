Moratorium against growth? Not so fast
Over the past several months, I have read articles surrounding community action groups’ efforts to address concerns around the over-development in Sussex County and what appears to be an uneven playing field in the land development approval process. I share many of those concerns and have expressed my views publicly in past letters to the editor in local papers, as well as private written communications to Messrs. Vincent and Rieley of the Sussex County Council.www.capegazette.com
